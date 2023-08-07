‘Kalki 2898 AD’ shooting update: Major scenes shooting started in Hyderabad

Prabhas, a well-known Indian actor, has many exciting projects ahead, and one of the most promising ones is “Kalki 2898 AD.” In this futuristic sci-fi movie directed by Nag Ashwin, famous Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone plays the lead role. The movie’s new shooting schedule began in Hyderabad. They’ll be filming important scenes with the main actors until August 28, 2023. After the positive response to the first glimpse, the makers are being extra careful about the movie’s quality.

Along with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, the film features Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in important roles. Vyjayanthi Movies is producing the film on a large scale, and the music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The movie is expected to be released in the summer of 2024.