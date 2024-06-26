‘Kalki 2898 AD’ theme song: Santhosh Narayanan's captivating composition wins hearts

The highly anticipated sci-fi mythology movie, ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ is set to release on June 27th, and the excitement is palpable. As the release date approaches, advance ticket bookings are skyrocketing, hinting at a massive box office opening. Starring the Rebel Star Prabhas and directed by Nag Ashwin, this film intertwines science fiction with Indian mythology, promising a visual and narrative spectacle.

On June 25th, the movie team released the theme song of ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ adding to the anticipation. Renowned music director Santhosh Narayanan has composed a captivating tune for the song, with powerful lyrics penned by Chandra Bose. The song delves into the essence of the Kalki Avatar, the tenth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The soulful rendition by Kalabhairava, Ananthu, and Gautham Bharadwaj has already started creating waves among the fans.

The film is poised to make a grand opening, with trade experts predicting that ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ could surpass Rs. 200 crore on its first day worldwide. The current record for the biggest opening day is held by RRR with Rs. 223 crores, followed by Baahubali 2 with Rs. 214 crores. With the current booking trends, it will be intriguing to see if ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ can set a new benchmark.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZysj-443-8

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ boasts an impressive cast, including legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas, along with Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, and Saswastha Chatterjee. Directed by the visionary Nag Ashwin, the film promises groundbreaking visuals and a compelling storyline. Produced by Ashwinidat under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner, the movie was made with a staggering budget of Rs. 600 crores, ensuring a cinematic experience like no other.