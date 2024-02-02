‘Kalki 2898AD’ shooting update: Team busy in filming a key schedule in Hyderabad

Prabhas enthusiasts are rejoicing as the Rebel Star makes a triumphant return with the resounding success of "Salaar." Now, attention shifts to his upcoming project, "Kalki 2898 AD," directed by Nag Ashwin. In a recent update, a pivotal schedule of the film has commenced at Ramoji Film City today. The primary cast is actively participating in the shoot, with Prabhas set to join the team shortly.

Starring Deepika Padukone as the female lead and featuring Amitabh Bachchan in a special role, "Kalki 2898 AD" is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The highly anticipated film is scheduled to hit the screens on March 10, 2024. Santhosh Narayanan is in charge of the music, adding another layer of excitement for fans eagerly awaiting this sci-fi extravaganza. As Prabhas embarks on this new cinematic journey, expectations are running high for "Kalki 2898 AD" to be a monumental success.