Live
- Gurugram: Over 1 lakh people fined for traffic rules violations in Jan
- Maratha quotas: Jarange-Patil warns of fresh stir, hunger strike from Feb 10
- Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal buys 2 plots worth Rs 79 cr in New Delhi
- Minor girl gang raped in Bihar's Bhojpur, in critical condition
- 2nd Test: To get Rohit Sharma as my first wicket was very, very awesome, says England's Shoaib Bashir
- WhatsApp bans record over 69L bad accounts in India in Dec 2023
- Assam to introduce bill to ban polygamy in state: Himanta Biswa Sarma
- In-form Hitaashee ends 22-month title drought with win in 3rd leg of women's pro Tour
- Sonia didn't want me to be in politics: Mani Shankar Aiyar
- ‘Dheera’ review: Entertains with thrills and action
Just In
‘Kalki 2898AD’ shooting update: Team busy in filming a key schedule in Hyderabad
Prabhas enthusiasts are rejoicing as the Rebel Star makes a triumphant return with the resounding success of "Salaar."
Prabhas enthusiasts are rejoicing as the Rebel Star makes a triumphant return with the resounding success of "Salaar." Now, attention shifts to his upcoming project, "Kalki 2898 AD," directed by Nag Ashwin. In a recent update, a pivotal schedule of the film has commenced at Ramoji Film City today. The primary cast is actively participating in the shoot, with Prabhas set to join the team shortly.
Starring Deepika Padukone as the female lead and featuring Amitabh Bachchan in a special role, "Kalki 2898 AD" is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The highly anticipated film is scheduled to hit the screens on March 10, 2024. Santhosh Narayanan is in charge of the music, adding another layer of excitement for fans eagerly awaiting this sci-fi extravaganza. As Prabhas embarks on this new cinematic journey, expectations are running high for "Kalki 2898 AD" to be a monumental success.