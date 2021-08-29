Kalyan Dhev's 'Kinnerasani' teaser impressive

The new hero of Mega compound Kalyan Dhev impressed audience with his debut movie "Vijetha". This movie bagged a decent status at the box office and welcomed him to the industry with a successful opening! Now, he is all set to entertain the audience with his second movie "Kinnerasani." Going with the title, it might look like a love story but the plot is totally a unique one as the recently released teaser was just jaw-dropping with its intriguing elements.

It turns out to be a mystery movie where in a child is eventually struck in an existential crisis. Just one dialogue of the teaser, "There should be a limit for everything in this world, be it love or hate" makes us understand the depth of the mystery which will be unfolded by the protagonist Kalyan Dhev.

The teaser shows off that the story is set against two timelines and thus the lead actors also look awesome in these two different avatars. Even the small girl who is reckoned as a miracle will be seen in a haunted phase! Thereafter the female lead holds the book named after the title of the movie 'Kinnerasani' and raises the expectations on this thriller.

This movie is being directed by Ramana Teja and has Sheetal as the lead actress. Although there are not many dialogues in the teaser, the awesome BGM just made it worth watching and create noise on social media. Kinnerasani movie is being bankrolled by Ram Talluri under SRT Entertainments banner.