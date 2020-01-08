Kalyan Ram's 'Enta Manchivadavu Ra' Trailer Is Out

You all know that Sankranthi festival is going to be a special one with the release of two movies, 'Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo' and 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'. Along with these two most-hyped movies, Kalyan Ram is also in the Pongal race with his movie 'Enta Manchivadavu Ra'.

A Few hours back, Young tiger Junior NTR has released the trailer of his brother's movie. The trailer has been dropped on the internet… Have a look!

Presenting #EnthaManchiVaadavuraTrailer https://t.co/7SpUJOqmA1 . Hope you all like it. Wishing @nandamurikalyan Anna and the entire team the very best! — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 8, 2020

Enta Manchivadavu Ra movie has Mehreen Pizrada as the female lead and Nivetha Thomas & Shalini Pandey are roped in to play important roles. Directed by Satish Vegesna, this movie is produced by Subash Gupta and Umesh Gupta along with Sivelenka Krishna Prasad. Gopi Sunder has scored the tunes and Bikkina Thammiraju has done his best in editing.







