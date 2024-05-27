Kamal Haasan’s ‘Bharateeyudu’ returns to theatres;, re-release date announced

‘Bharatheeyudu,’ directed by Shankar and starring the legendary Kamal Haasan in a dual role, became an iconic film in Indian cinema. Released in 1996, this patriotic action movie was a massive hit, setting records and leaving a lasting impact on audiences. After 28 years, the original movie is set to make a grand re-entry into theatres ahead of its much-anticipated sequel.

Mega Surya Productions has announced the re-release of ‘Bharatiyadudu’ on June 7, 2024, in both Tamil and Telugu. This announcement, made on May 26, has thrilled fans who are eager to relive the magic of this classic film on the big screen. "Get the blockbuster experience once again," the production house tweeted, highlighting the excitement surrounding this event.



Kamal Haasan's portrayal of Senapati, an Indian freedom fighter, and his son Chandru, a corrupt officer, became iconic. The character of Senapati, who combats corruption, became a cult favourite, resonating deeply with audiences. Released on May 9, 1996, Bharatiyadudu was praised for Shankar's direction, its patriotic themes, and its powerful narrative against corruption. The film's music by AR Rahman was another highlight, contributing to its widespread acclaim. The cast included Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar, Sukanya, Manorama, Senthil, and Kasthuri, each delivering memorable performances.





The sequel, ‘Bharateeyudu-2 (Indian-2),’ is set to release on July 12, 2024. This film has faced numerous delays since its inception, with production halting midway due to various issues. However, last year, Kamal Haasan and Shankar resolved these problems, and the film was successfully completed. The anticipation for this sequel has been building, especially after the teaser featuring Senapati (Kamal Haasan) went viral, heightening excitement among fans.



‘Bharateeyudu-2’ boasts an impressive cast, including Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Surya, and Bobby Simha. Produced by Subhaskar and Udayanidhi Stalin under the banners of Lyca Productions and Red Giants Movies, the film promises to be a grand spectacle. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, with the recently released "Soura" song receiving positive reviews.

