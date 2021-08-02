Kannada beauty to romance Ram's villain

Energetic hero Ram Pothineni who recently scored a huge success with 'Ismart Shankar' received a disaster with his 'RED'. Now, Ram is starring in a bilingual film under the direction of N Lingusamy and joined the sets of the film recently.

The shooting is taking place in Hyderabad and 'Uppena' beauty Krithi Shetty is romancing Ram in this film. Aadhi Pinisetty is playing the main antagonist role in the movie.

Now, the makers have roped in Kannada beauty Akshara Gowda for a key role in the movie. It seems like she will appear as Aadhi's love interest in the movie and she also joined the sets of the film as well.

The last time we saw Akshara Gowda in a Telugu film was for Nagarjuna Akkineni's Manmadhudu 2. Akshara also made her debut on Aha with the web series Mastis. We have to see if this Kannada beauty impress the Telugu audiences.