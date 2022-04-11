Kannada Star Hero Yash Visits Simhachalam Temple

It has been official that Yash and Prashant Neel's sequel project, KGF Chapter 2, is ready to release on 14th April 2022.As the film is gearing for its release, the star hero Yash has started promoting the film all over the country. He has also been promoting the film in both the Telugu states.

The star hero has now come to Vizag to promote the Pan Indian film and visited Simhachalam temple to seek the holy blessings of Lord Laxmi Narasimha. The temple officials received Yash and followed him till he completed the darshan.

The pictures of Yash seeking the blessings at the temple have already been shared on social media accounts by Vamsi Kaka, who belongs to the film fraternity. Every film fan is eagerly waiting for the film's release and is curious to watch it on day one at the theatres.