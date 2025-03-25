‘Kannappa’ will exceed all expectations: Vishnu Manchu at Red Lorry Film Festival

Dynamic Star Vishnu Manchu’s ambitious project ‘Kannappa’ is gaining traction with its promotions. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Dr. Mohan Babu under Ava Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, the film is set for a massive worldwide release on April 25, making it a major summer attraction.

As part of the promotional campaign, the team recently participated in the Red Lorry Film Festival, where Vishnu Manchu shared his spiritual transformation. “I have always been a devotee of Lord Anjaneya, but through this journey, I became a devotee of Lord Shiva. ‘Kannappa’ will exceed all expectations, especially with Prabhas’ role. I have learned a lot from this film, and I assure everyone that it will be an unforgettable experience,” he stated.

Actor Brahmaji expressed his excitement about the project, calling it a career-defining film. “I’m honored to be part of such a great movie. ‘Kannappa’ will be mind-blowing, and Vishnu’s performance will leave everyone amazed.”

Senior actor Raghubabu echoed similar sentiments, saying, “This film is a blessing, and Vishnu Garu will reach new heights with it.”

Director Mukesh Kumar Singh revealed that the journey of ‘Kannappa’ began in 2015, with divine intervention playing a role in shaping the project. He expressed confidence that the film, featuring stars like Mohan Babu, Prabhas, and Mohan Lal, will captivate audiences just like the Mahabharat serial did. With the anticipation building, all eyes are now on April 25, when ‘Kannappa’ hits the big screens.