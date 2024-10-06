Kantara’ song unveiled by Nikhil

  • Menu
Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's younger brother Raghu's son, Maadhav, stars in the movie 'Mr. Idiot,' with Simran Sharma as the female lead.

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's younger brother Raghu's son, Maadhav, stars in the movie 'Mr. Idiot,' with Simran Sharma as the female lead. The film is produced by JJR Ravichand under the banner of JJR Entertainments LLP, in collaboration with Yalamanchi Rani. Directed by Gowri Ronamki, who previously had a commercial hit with 'Pelli Sanda D,' 'Mr. Idiot' is gearing up for a grand the trical release.


The recently released trailer has already garnered significant atten¬tion, with impressive digital views. Today, young talented hero Nikhil released the energetic lyrical song "Kantara Kantara" from 'Mr. Idiot' via social media, extending his best wishes to the movie team. Composed by Anup Rubens, the song features lively beats and lyrics by Kasarla Shyam. Sung by Rahul Sipliganj, the track amplifies the energy of the film. The lyrics capture the playful teasing between the hero and heroine in a college setting. With electrifying moves and an energetic tune, the song becomes instantly addictive.

