Karthikeya 2 Star Nikhil Siddhartha Welcomes Baby Boy with Wife Pallavi

Exciting news for Telugu cinema fans! Actor Nikhil Siddhartha and his wife Pallavi Sharma are now proud parents to a healthy baby boy!

The little one arrived on February 21st at a Hyderabad hospital, bringing immense joy to the couple and their families. Thankfully, both mom and baby are doing well and ready to start their amazing adventure as parents.

Nikhil shared a heartwarming picture online, showing him gently kissing his son's forehead while Pallavi smiles brightly beside them. This adorable sneak peek has melted the hearts of everyone!

Nikhil and Pallavi tied the knot in a sweet ceremony during the pandemic, prioritizing the safety of their loved ones. Their love story now has a beautiful new chapter with the arrival of their precious child.

Nikhil was recently seen in the movie "Spy," but he's now happily juggling his acting career with his new role as a dad. He's currently filming his upcoming movie, "Swayambhu," which is expected to hit theaters later this year.

Fans and fellow actors are sending their love and well wishes to the happy couple. This is a wonderful new beginning for Nikhil, Pallavi, and their little one! We wish them all the happiness and laughter as they embark on this incredible journey of parenthood.