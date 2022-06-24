Karthikeya 2 Trailer: An Epic Mystical Adventure Of Nikhil And Anupama

It is all known that Tollywood's young actors Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran are all set to entertain their fans with Karthikeya 2 and 18 Pages movies. Both of them are the most-awaited ones while the expectations are high on Karthikeya 2 as it is the sequel of the blockbuster movie with the same name. This time, the concept is based on Lord Krishna's mystery and we need to wait and watch to know how the lead actors Karthikeya and Mugdha chase it down. Off late, the makers dropped the trailer of this movie and shared a glimpse of the mysterious plot…

Nikhil and Anupama shared the trailer on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

3 Years of Blood Sweat and Much more… TRAILER OF #KARTHIKEYA2 is here…. Watch it and if u like it Please SHARE with ur friends and family …. #LordKrishna India's Epic Mystical Adventure Zee Cinemalu YouTube - https://t.co/9fYA4X0cHm pic.twitter.com/x0DcBSrIqn — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) June 24, 2022

The trailer poster itself is all interesting and it showcased Anupama, Nikhil and Srinivasa Reddy sailing on a boat in the ocean. Sharing the trailer Nikhil also wrote, "3 Years of Blood Sweat and Much more… TRAILER OF #KARTHIKEYA2 is here… Watch it and if u like it Please SHARE with ur friends and family …. #LordKrishna India's Epic Mystical Adventure Zee Cinemalu YouTube - https://youtu.be/jYp3SCa9uSc".

Going with the trailer, it starts off with a long dialogue, "Shanthanu Idhi Nuvvu Aapaleni Yaagam; Nenu Samidhani Mathrame; Aajyam Malli Akkada Modalayyindhi; Pranathyagam Chese Thegimpu Untene Dhaanini Pondhagalam." Then Nikhil's adventurous journey on snow mountains, boat and his fight sequences are seen. Anupam Kher who is essaying the role of Dhanvantri is seen doling out about some mystery related to Lord Krishna. So, we need to wait and watch how will Nikhil and Anupama manage to solve the mystery.

Earlier the character introduction video showcased Nikhil as Karthikeya while Anupama is essaying the role of Mugdha. Anupam Kher will be seen as Dhanvantri, Srinivasa Reddy as Sadananda, Harsha as Suleman and Aditya Menon as Santanu. The video termed the movie as India's Epic Mystical Adventure and raised the expectations on the movie.

Karthikeya 2 movie is directed by young filmmaker Chandoo Mondeti and is produced by People Media Factory and Abhishek Aggarwal Arts banners. Kala Bhairava will score music for this suspense thriller. The makers are planning to release the movie on 22nd July, 2022!

Well, Nikhil and Anupama are also part of another interesting thriller 18 pages. Speaking about this movie, it is going to be directed by Palanati Surya Pratap and is bankrolled by Sukumar and Allu Aravind under the GA2 Pictures and Sukumar Writings banners.