Karthikeya’s ‘Bedurulanka 2012’ teaser entertains

Young actor Karthikeya will be next seen in the film "Bedurulanka 2012." The movie is produced by Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni under Loukya Entertainments and directed by Clax. "Arjun Reddy" actor Vijay Deverakonda launches the film's teaser.

The teaser has a right dose of content and entertainment. The Yugantham concept and Karthikeya's character are very interesting. Neha Shetty plays the love lady of Karthikeya who also is a comrade in arms. The chemistry between the lead pair is sparkling. Ajay Ghosh, plays an ungodly person who uses the almighty for his own purpose. Srikanth Iyyengar and Auto Ram Prasad are Ajay Ghosh's partners in crime.

The teaser is neat and impressive. The fights look realistic as well. Vennela Kishore, Satya, Goparaju Ramana, Raj Kumar Kasireddy, LB Sriram, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Anithanath, Kittayya, and Divya Narni play important roles. Mani Sharma is providing the tunes for this flick which releases next month.