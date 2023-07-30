Live
- PM in Pune on Aug 1, to be conferred Lokmanya Tilak National Award
- Two AAP leaders join BJP party
- Meenakshi Chaudhary: The present happening actress in Tollywood
- SonuSood’sfans organise blood donation drive to celebrate his 47thb’day
- Rohit Choudhary shares his excitement for starring in ‘Gadar 2’
- Andhra Pradesh: Tirupati zoological park officials give names to three cubs
- Tomato price touches Rs 200/kg in TN as rain hits crop in Karnataka, Andhra
- BJP govt looting hard-earned money of people, says Congress
- Kamal Nath's 'Chhindwara Model' to convince tribals in poll-bound MP
- YouTube TV's multiview feature now live
Karthikeya’s ‘Bedurulanka 2012’ theatrical rights sold for a decent amount!
Karthikeya’s comedy-drama “Bedurulanka 2012” is slated for a grand release on August 25th.
Karthikeya’s comedy-drama “Bedurulanka 2012” is slated for a grand release on August 25th. Neha Shetty of “DJ Tillu” fame is playing the love interest of the protagonist. The film is produced by Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni of Loukya Entertainments.
Weeks ahead of its release, the film closed its theatrical rights. The theatrical revenue is estimated to be around Rs 5 crores which is definitely encouraging. The Village Groupe will release the movie in overseas. While Ceded area’s rights are owned by Sri Dhanush Films, Nizam and Andhra’s rights are bought by Shankar Pictures.
Already the promotions are going on at a brisk pace. The film’s teaser and songs have created a good buzz. Directed by Clax, the film also features Vennela Kishore, Satya, and Goparaju Ramana in key roles. Mani Sharma is composed tunes of this action entertainer.