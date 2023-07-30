Karthikeya’s ‘Bedurulanka 2012’ theatrical rights sold for a decent amount!

Karthikeya’s comedy-drama “Bedurulanka 2012” is slated for a grand release on August 25th. Neha Shetty of “DJ Tillu” fame is playing the love interest of the protagonist. The film is produced by Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni of Loukya Entertainments.



Weeks ahead of its release, the film closed its theatrical rights. The theatrical revenue is estimated to be around Rs 5 crores which is definitely encouraging. The Village Groupe will release the movie in overseas. While Ceded area’s rights are owned by Sri Dhanush Films, Nizam and Andhra’s rights are bought by Shankar Pictures.

Already the promotions are going on at a brisk pace. The film’s teaser and songs have created a good buzz. Directed by Clax, the film also features Vennela Kishore, Satya, and Goparaju Ramana in key roles. Mani Sharma is composed tunes of this action entertainer.