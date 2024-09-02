Live
‘Kaveri’team thank audiences for positive reception
The film Kaveri, featuring Rishitha, Faizel, Shaik AllaBakashu, and Khushi Yadav, has received a warm reception since its release on August 30. Produced by Shaik AllaBakashu under the SAB Creations banner and directed by Rajesh Nellore, the movie has been well-received by audiences and is currently running successfully in theaters.
In a success meet held at the Film Chamber in Hyderabad, the film's team and industry personalities gathered to express their gratitude.
Producer Shaik AllaBakashu praised the film as an emotional and inspirational story, commending the direction by Rajesh Nellore and the strong performances, particularly the portrayal of women. He also acknowledged the impactful music by Raj Kiran and hinted at a future project titled Chennai Bazaar.
Director Rajesh Nellore and actor Faizel also shared their appreciation, with Nellore highlighting the quality achieved on a low budget and Faizel calling the film a dream come true. Guest director Janardhan Reddy praised the film’s focus on women's strength and applauded the contributions of the entire team.