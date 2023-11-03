Keedaa Cola Movie OTT Platform and Release Date Confirmed

Keeda Cola promotional materials, including trailers and posters, are presented by the lead actor Rana Daggubati, had created high expectations among the audience. This anticipation added to the excitement surrounding the release of Keeda Cola, which made its global debut on Friday, November 3.

On another note, the details regarding Keeda Cola's availability on OTT platforms have sparked curiosity. It has been reported that the digital rights for Keeda Cola have been acquired by the popular Telugu OTT platform, Aha. This suggests that the movie will soon be available for streaming on Aha OTT. While this information appears to have been officially communicated through the title credits, the exact Keeda Cola OTT release date remains uncertain.

Traditionally, movies released in theaters are typically made available on OTT platforms approximately four weeks later. The decision to release it on OTT sooner or later depends on the reception and feedback from the audience. Given the current negative feedback for Keeda Cola, it is likely that the film will make its way to OTT in the near future.