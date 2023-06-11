Keerthi Suresh drops an update on ‘Bholaa Shankar’ Sangeeth song shoot

A few days ago, Megastar Chiranjeevi ‘leaked’ a glimpse of a celebratory song from his upcoming movie “Bholaa Shankar,” in which Milky Beauty Tamannaah Bhatia plays the female lead.



The latest news is that Keerthy Suresh, who plays Chiru’s sister in the movie, posted an update about the song’s shooting on her Instagram account. She shared a mirror selfie and said that the shoot for the song is now over. The celebratory song features almost all the cast members of the movie. The actress roams on Hyderabad roads and had her favorite food and Tandoori chai.

“Bholaa Shankar,” directed by Meher Ramesh and produced by AK Entertainments, is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 11, 2023. Sushanth also plays a key role in the film, which has music composed by Mahati Swara Sagar.