Keerthy Suresh hikes remuneration for Chiru's project!

Keerthy Suresh is undoubtedly one of the star actresses in the industry. She has been charging at least rupees 2 crores per project. But it seems like the actress has finally hiked her remuneration and is going to charge a bomb for her upcoming film starring Megastar Chiranjeevi.

Billed to be the Telugu remake of Tamil super hit film Vedalam, Keerthy Suresh is reportedly going to receive 3 crores as a remuneration for this project. This is the highest remuneration Keerthy Suresh has ever received till date in her career.



It seems like director Meher Ramesh was keen on roping and Keerthy Suresh as he felt that she would be the actress who can do complete justice to the role. He even persuaded the makers to get her on board. Keerthy Suresh will play the role of Chiranjeevi's sister in the film.

