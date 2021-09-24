Key update on Sai Dharam's health!

Mega supreme hero Sai Dharam Tej met with an accident on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi recently. The young hero is undergoing treatment at the Appolo hospitals in Hyderabad. As per the latest reports from the sources close to the actor, Sai Dharam will be discharged soon.

The latest health bulletin reveals that the doctors removed ventilator support for Sai Dharam three days ago. He is also shifted to the general ward from the ICU. The doctors are planning to discharge the actor in a couple of days.

The actor's next release is Republic. The makers released the theatrical trailer of the movie yesterday. Chiranjeevi launched the trailer and wished the entire film unit a grand success. The film is hitting the screens on 1st October. The promotions will be started soon.