KGF Chapter 2 Poster In Keerthy Suresh's Miss India Movie Thrills Yash Fans

KGF Chapter 2 is one of the most awaited movie in the Indian film industry after first instalment of the movie became a blockbuster. Now, fans have begun the countdown for its sequel. The movie is directed by Prashanth Neel.

Keerthy Suresh's movie Miss India recently had a digital release and guess what? Yash fans happen to noticed a poster of KGF Chapter 2 in a scene from the Keerthi Suresh starrer 'Miss India'. The film was released on an OTT platform on November 4, and fans were excited to find the poster have been sharing a screen shot of the scene on twitter.

Fans have appreciated the production team of 'Miss India" in this regard. The scene in the movie goes like this. The character Manasa Samyukta played by Keerthi goes on a movie date with Vijay Anand played by actor Naveen Chandra to a theatre in US. The poster of KGF appears in a flash and disappears in a trice.

But it has not escaped the eyes of Yash fans who can't stop going ga ga over it. We can see Keerthy making an entry in a black dress in slow motion. But the hunger of Yash fans is yet to be appeased as they are disappointed about the team's apathy in releasing either trailer, teaser, or announcing the release date of KGF Chapter 2. It may be recalled that Keerthy Suresh had expressed her desire to act in sandalwood movies with Puneeth Rajkumar and Yash.