‘Kingdom’ team promises career milestone

“The success my fans have been wishing for will arrive with ‘Kingdom’,” said hero Vijay Deverakonda at the pre-release event.

‘Kingdom’ will stand as a milestone in Vijay Deverakonda’s career, said music director Anirudh Ravichander.

‘Kingdom’ is one of the most awaited films among Telugu audiences worldwide. Starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role, the film also features Bhagyashri Borse, Satyadev, and Venkatesh in pivotal roles. It is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced prestigiously by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with presentation by Srikara Studios. Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music. Scheduled for release on July 31st, the film has already garnered massive expectations. The promotional material released so far has impressed audiences, especially the recently released trailer, which has taken the hype to the next level.

Vijay Deverakonda said: "We will meet you in theatres. There’s a little nervousness in my heart, but at the same time, there’s satisfaction that we’ve made a good film. The whole team is very happy with ‘Kingdom’s’ output. Today, I want to especially speak about my fans. You all are God’s gift to me. Whether my films are hits or flops, you have always shown me the same love and faith. At today’s fan meet, I met nearly 2000 fans, and most of them told me, ‘Anna, this time we’re hitting big.’ You’ve made me one of your own, and I know you want to see me succeed. Cinema is the reason you know me, and for you, I put my heart and soul into every film I do."

Music director Anirudh Ravichander said: "In Telugu cinema, my mentor has always been Naga Vamsi garu. Whenever my songs become hits, he feels genuinely happy. I thank him and the entire Sithara Entertainments team for making me a part of such a great film like ‘Kingdom.’"

Actress Bhagyashri Borse said: "Like all of you, I am also eagerly waiting for ‘Kingdom’s’ release on July 31st. Gowtam sir has made this film beautifully, and you’re going to see some powerful performances. The love I’ve been receiving from audiences has brought me these opportunities as an actor. Acting alongside an actor like Vijay in such a big film makes me truly happy. Gowtam sir is an immensely talented director, and I’m grateful to Naga Vamsi sir for giving me this chance. Anirudh sir is the heartbeat of ‘Kingdom,’ and Satyadev sir has given a phenomenal performance. See you all in theatres on July 31st!"

Actor Satyadev said: "I’m extremely happy to be part of ‘Kingdom.’ I’ve seen Vijay up close – he is a rare person, a good human being who genuinely cares for others. I sincerely wish that Vijay achieves huge success with this film. He started as a common man and, step by step, built his own ‘Kingdom,’ which is why I have immense respect for him. A special mention to Naga Vamsi garu – he takes the kind of risks that others hesitate to, producing unique films and scoring hits, proving himself as a gutsy producer. He has taken full responsibility for promoting this film along with Vijay."