Kiran Abbavaram speaks high about ‘Dilruba’

Rising star Kiran Abbavaram, who achieved tremendous success with KA, is now all set to captivate the audience once again with his upcoming film Dilruba. Starring alongside Rukshar Dhillon, the film is jointly produced by Sivam Celluloids, the renowned music label Saregama, and their production house A Yoodle Film. Directed by Vishwa Karun, Dilruba is slated for a grand theatrical release on March 14, coinciding with the Holi festival.

The film has already garnered considerable attention through its songs, teaser, and trailer, with audiences eagerly awaiting its release. In a recent interview, Kiran Abbavaram shared some intriguing highlights about the film, expressing his confidence in its success.

“We watched the final copy of Dilruba yesterday, and we are extremely confident about the film's output. The response to the songs, teaser, and trailer has been phenomenal. I strongly believe that women, along with all sections of the audience, will connect deeply with this film. There won’t be a dull moment in the 2-hour 20-minute runtime,” said Kiran.

The actor also revealed that the protagonist’s character, Sidhu, carries unique traits that will resonate with the audience. “Sidhu doesn’t believe in using words like ‘sorry’ or ‘thank you,’ emphasizing their real value. His approach towards love and maintaining friendships with ex-lovers is fresh and meaningful,” he added.

Kiran further mentioned that Dilruba had been conceptualized three years ago but underwent several creative enhancements post the success of KA. “We made sure the film offers something new, and the emotional journey of Sidhu will leave a lasting impact,” he said.

With its grand release on March 14, Dilruba is poised to make a mark as a new-age commercial entertainer, promising a perfect blend of romance, drama, and intense emotions.