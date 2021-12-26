'Komuram Bheemudo' introduces NTR's Character in 'RRR'

It is all known that Rajamouli's prestigious project "RRR" will hit the big screens in the next month ahead of the Pongal festival. As the release date is nearing, the makers are keeping up the hype by releasing the trailer, teaser, songs and character posters from the movie. Off late, they dropped the "Komuram Bheemudo" song from the film and made us witness a glimpse of NTR's characterisation! The lyrical song is crooned by Kaala Bhairava and he will be seen introducing Komaram Bheem to the audience.



The whole song is so emotional and showcases Komaram Bheem's love for his motherland. Kaala Bhairava created magic with his amazing voice and raised the expectations on the movie. Even Prem Rakshith's concept and visualisation along with dark background also made the video worth watching. Sudhala Ashok Teja's lyrics also took the song to the next level!

Speaking about the movie, RRR is directed SS Rajamouli and is produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner. This movie has Junior NTR and Ram Charan Tej in the lead roles. Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the lead actresses! Bollywood star actor Ajay Devgn is essaying a cameo role and will be seen as a freedom fighter! Shriya Saran will be seen as his wife while Samuthrakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, ChatrapathiSekhar, Rajeev Kanakala, Rahul Ramakrishna, Edward Sonnenblick and Spandan Chaturvedi are roped in to play the prominent characters.

Going with the plot, Ram Charan will essay the role of a cop and will be seen as freedom fighter Alluri Sita Ramaraju. NTR portrayed the role of Komuram Bheem in this fictional tale. The recently released trailer gave us a glimpse of the plot where the cruel British officers try to break the friendship of Bheem and Ram! But in the end, they unite and fight for their motherland. This magnum opus will hit the big screens on 7th January, 2022 ahead of the Sankranthi festival!