Koratala Siva to collaborate with Sukumar

Tollywood: Uppena pre-release event has become a big hit. With Megastar Chiranjeevi gracing the occasion and trolling himself on the stage, everyone liked it. There is a positive vibe around the film that everyone is now talking about. Koratala Siva also attended the pre-release event and conveyed his best wishes. During the event, he also made comments that he wants to team up with director Sukumar.

Director Sukumar is also a part of Uppena production. In his Sukumar writings banner, the director is introducing Buchi Babu as a filmmaker. Koratala Siva expressed a wish to collaborate with Sukumar and work in his banner as a director.

It is an interesting statement to do. Both Siva and Sukumar are star directors in the movie industry and it will surely create a special interest if both come together for a project. However, it is just a wish and we have to see if they take it serious.