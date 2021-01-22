Krack director bags a golden offer for his next

Tollywood: Director Gopichand Malineni was on a rough patch for more than seven years before his recent release Krack. This latest movie has brought him back on the success track by becoming a huge blockbuster. Now, all the eyes have shifted on Gopichand and his next project.

According to the tinsel town sources, Gopichand will do his next film with a star hero. Apparently, Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll this project. We hear that the project is in preliminary stages and an official announcement will be made once everything falls in place.

Gopichand proved that there is a lot of mettle left in him with Krack. Be it the screenplay, comedy, Ravi Teja's performance or Shruti Haasan's beauty, the film had everything that satisfies the commercial audiences. We have to see what this director has in store for his next film.