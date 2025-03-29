Krithi Shetty owns the spotlight

Krithi Shetty is stepping into her Kollywood era with grace and glamour! The actress recently turned heads at the JFW Movie Awards 2025, making a bold statement on the red carpet.

Dressed in a golden bralette with a matching jacket, paired with a black thigh-slit skirt and silver heels, Krithi exuded confidence and elegance. Her sleek high bun and effortless glam added to the striking look as she accepted her award, proving she knows how to own the spotlight.

With her recent foray into Tamil cinema, all eyes are now on LIK, her much-awaited Kollywood film alongside Pradeep Ranganathan. Fans are eager to see how she makes her mark in this new phase of her career.



























