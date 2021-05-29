Krithi Shetty rubbishes rumors

Krithi Shetty recently marked her debut with Vaishnav Tej starrer 'Uppena' movie under the direction of Buchi Babu Sana. The actress has greatly impressed the audience with her debut movie itself.

From the past few days, we have been hearing the rumors that Krithi Shetty got an opportunity to romance Vaishnav's brother Sai Dharam Tej in his upcoming movie but the actress has reportedly rejected the offer. As per the latest reports, Krithi Shetty's manager finally gives clarity that there is no truth in those rumors. Krithi Shetty also took social media platforms to claim the same and also warned her fans not to believe such rumors about her upcoming project as she only will give updates about them.



On the film front, Krithi Shetty is currently busy with Nani starrer, 'Shyam Singha Roy' movie and also have Sudheer Babu starrer 'Aa Ammai Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali' movie in the pipeline. She also signed to play the female lead role in Ram and Lingu Swamy's movie.

