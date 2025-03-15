Krithi Shetty’s sizzling look leaves fans mesmerized

Actress Krithi Shetty stunned fans with her radiant charm. Draped in a striking purple co-ord set featuring a flowy palazzo and dupatta, Krithi exuded effortless elegance. Her toned midriff and graceful posture added to the allure, while statement jhumkas and her cascading open hair infused the look with ethnic charm.

Seated poised on a sofa, she captivated hearts with her sizzling presence. As Krithi gears up for her much-anticipated Tamil film LIK, this dazzling Holi appearance keeps the spotlight firmly on her, hinting at an exciting new phase in her career.