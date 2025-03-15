  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Krithi Shetty’s sizzling look leaves fans mesmerized

Krithi Shetty’s sizzling look leaves fans mesmerized
x
Highlights

Actress Krithi Shetty stunned fans with her radiant charm. Draped in a striking purple co-ord set featuring a flowy palazzo and dupatta, Krithi exuded effortless elegance.

Actress Krithi Shetty stunned fans with her radiant charm. Draped in a striking purple co-ord set featuring a flowy palazzo and dupatta, Krithi exuded effortless elegance. Her toned midriff and graceful posture added to the allure, while statement jhumkas and her cascading open hair infused the look with ethnic charm.

Seated poised on a sofa, she captivated hearts with her sizzling presence. As Krithi gears up for her much-anticipated Tamil film LIK, this dazzling Holi appearance keeps the spotlight firmly on her, hinting at an exciting new phase in her career.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick