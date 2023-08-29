‘Kushi’ advance bookings: Makers reveals official date and time

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s upcoming romantic drama, “Kushi,” is gearing up for its theatrical release on September 1. There is a lot of positive buzz around the movie, and expectations among fans and trade circles are quite high. The songs and the promotional content released by the team were tremendous and created hype to the film.









With just 3 days left for the film to hit theatres, fans of Vijay and Samantha have been eagerly waiting for the advance bookings to kick-start at the earliest. Now, the latest update from the film’s production house Mythri Movie Makers reveals that Kushi’s advance bookings will commence from August 30 at 10 AM.













In the film, Vijay will be seen as a young working professional named Viplav, while Samantha will steal her fans’ hearts as Aradhya. The film is sure to take a flying start at the box office this weekend. Directed by “Niinu Kori,” “Majili” and “Tuck Jagadish” fame Shiva Nirvana, young Malayalam composer Hesham Abdul Wahab has composed a soulful soundtrack for this much-awaited film.

Here is the trailer of the film ‘Kushi’