‘Kushi’ title song imprints melodious magic on our hearts

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s PAN India romantic drama “Kushi” has completed its shooting formalities and is now in the post-production stage. The two songs released so far were highly captivating. The third single, which is the title song, has been released, and it’s a banger.





















The lyrical video showcases glimpses of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s romance in exotic locations. The lead pair share superb chemistry, and Brinda Master’s choreography just imprints this melodious magic on our hearts. Shiva Nirvana penned beautiful lyrics that are a mix of Telugu and Hindi and have a deep meaning. Hesham delivered a melodious chartbuster yet again, and he created an enchanting effect on listeners. The song will top the music charts soon.

















Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Kushi is scheduled to open in cinemas on September 1 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.



