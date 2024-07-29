‘Kya Lafda’ from ‘Double Ismart’ takes music charts by storm

The first two singles from the movie Double ISMART have captured the public's imagination, going viral and dominating music charts. Adding to the excitement, the release of the third single, “Kya Lafda,” features the lead pair Ram Pothineni and Kavya Thapar and promises to make this monsoon even more romantic.

“Kya Lafda” is an exhilarating track with a distinct and innovative composition by music director Mani Sharma, who masterfully blends techno beats with dynamic vocals. The song’s infectious groove instantly uplifts the listener’s spirits and sets a lively mood.

The track features a well-balanced hook line, with the programming executed with a cool flair, adding to its overall charm and appeal. This meticulous arrangement ensures “Kya Lafda” stands out as a memorable listening experience.

Dhanunjay Seepana and Sindhuja Srinivasan deliver their vocals with a romantic touch, while Sri Harsha Emani’s lyrics contribute to the song’s captivating nature. As a romantic melody of the season, "Kya Lafda" showcases the sizzling chemistry between Ram Pthineni and Kavya Thapar, whose visual allure perfectly complements the song's romantic and energetic essence.

The movie is generating substantial excitement, with the teaser receiving an enthusiastic response from audiences. As the release date nears, the makers are maintaining momentum with regular updates and promotions.

Sanjay Dutt stars as the antagonist in this highly anticipated pan-India film, produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the Puri Connects banner. The film boasts impressive cinematography by Sam K Naidu and Gianni Gianneli. Double ISMART is set to debut in theaters worldwide on Independence Day, August 15th, and will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.