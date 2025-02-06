‘Laila’ trailer promises bold and entertaining ride

Vishwak Sen is gearing up for his next film, Laila, an action-comedy directed by Ram Narayan. The movie, which is set to release on February 14, 2025, has already created a stir with its intriguing premise and bold storytelling.

The film’s trailer was launched at AAA Cinemas in Hyderabad, giving audiences a glimpse into Vishwak Sen’s unique transformation. He plays Sonu, a model who finds himself in trouble due to past actions. To escape those seeking revenge, he disguises himself as Laila, a transgender woman. This sets the stage for a thrilling and comedic journey filled with unexpected twists.

The film has received an ‘A’ certificate due to its mature themes and adult humor, as highlighted in the trailer. The unconventional narrative and Vishwak Sen’s daring portrayal have added to the excitement surrounding the project.

Produced by Sahu Garapati under Shine Screens, Laila also stars Akanksha Sharma as the female lead. Music composer Leon James has crafted the film’s soundtrack, further adding to the anticipation.

With its bold storyline and Vishwak Sen’s striking transformation, Laila promises to be a unique cinematic experience. As the film gears up for its release on Valentine’s Day, fans are eagerly waiting to see how this unconventional story unfolds on the big screen.