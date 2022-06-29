Lavanya Tripathi And Vennela Kishore’s ‘Happy Birthday’ Trailer Is Out

Tollywood's ace actress Lavanya Tripathi is all set to entertain her fans with a complete comedy thriller this time teaming up with ace comedians like Vennala Kishore. Going with the title, 'Happy Birthday' it's so funny and also raised the expectations on the movie. As the movie is all ready to hit the theatres next month, the makers dropped the trailer and made us witness a glimpse of the hilarious plot…

Lavanya and Vennela Kishore shared the trailer on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Sharing the trailer poster, she also wrote, "The party crashers are here to make you laugh with all guns blazing #HBDMovie Trailer Out Now http://youtu.be/QBnAQrVn8pE #HappyBirthday #HBDMovieOnJuly8 @Itslavanya @RiteshRana @vennelakishore @nareshagastya #Satya @kaalabhairava7 @ClapEntrtmnt @MythriOfficial @SonyMusicSouth".

Even the poster looked awesome having Lavanya in a modish attire with the background of Vennela Kishore rounded by other important actors of the movie holding the guns.

Going with the trailer, it starts off with a few people holding the guns made up of gold, diamond and silver and then enter the posh pub. But Lavanya who is essaying the role of 'Happy 340' is on a mission and also fights with goons. The whole story revolves around her and Vennela Kishore who will be seen as Union Minister Rithwik Sodhi. The trailer is filled with many comedians and they are all set to make us go ROFL.

This movie has an ensemble cast of

• Naresh Agastya as Lucky

• Satya as Max Pain

• Vennela Kishore as Union minister Rithwik Sodhi

• Gundu Sudarshan as Uncle Fixit

• Rahul Ramakrishna as Gunda

• Getup Seenu as William

• Ravi Teja as Benami

Happy Birthday movie is directed by Ritesh Rana and is produced by Chiranjeevi and Hemalatha Pedamallu under the Mythri Movie Makers and Clap Entertainment banners.

It will hit the big screens on 8th July, 2022…