Liger: Vijay Devarakonda’s BTS Stills From Showcase Him In An Intense Avatar

Vijay Devarakonda's Liger movie is now the talk of the town… Be it through the digital promotions, off line meetings or BTS pics, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in creating noise and hype on this movie. Off late, they dropped a few BTS pics from the movie and showcased the terrific avatar of Vijay along with the baddie Vishu Reddy.

Sharing these pics, the makers also wrote, "The frames that captured all the madness in the making! Here are some exclusive shots from the behind the scenes of #LIGER 15 days to go! #LigerOnAug25th @TheDeverakonda @ananyapandayy @karanjohar #PuriJagannadh @Charmmeofficial @apoorvamehta18".

In the first pic, Puri and Vijay are seen in all smiles and coming to the second one, the whole cast and crew are seen having fun while the third and the fourth posters showcased the lead actor and antagonist in the ring in their boxer appeals.

The great Gujarati Thaaliii! 😅 pic.twitter.com/xKtFU7j5ZN — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 10, 2022

Here is our Liger with great Gujrati Thali… He looked great in the white shirt!

Speaking about the Liger movie, it has Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey as the lead actors. This movie also has Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Shah Emtiaj, Getup Srinu and Abdul Quadir Amin in the prominent roles. Well, legendary boxer Mike Tyson will be seen in a cameo role in this movie.

Character Introduction:

Ramya Krishnan: Liger's mother

Vijay Devarakonda: Liger (Boxer)

Ronit Roy: Liger Coach

Ananya Pandey: Liger's girlfriend

Vishu Reddy: Boxer (Antagonist)

The recently released trailer showcased how a street fighter Vijay turns into an ace boxer under the training of Ronit Roy… His attitude and zeal to win made him look awesome. Coming to Liger's mother Ramya Krishnan, she also rocked the trailer with her mass attitude and is seen supporting her son to the core.

Liger movie is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh and is jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Jagannadh under the Dharma Productions and Puri Connects banners. This movie will be released in Telugu and Hindi languages and will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages! Liger will be out on 25th August, 2022!