Love for wildlife

Ram Charan will be soon showcasing his photography skills at a gala event in aid of World Wildlife Fund, called 'Wildest Dreams'.
"Nature is where we belong and I have chosen a camera to express my passion for wildlife conservation at this event," Ram Charan said.
20 Dec 2019 12:09 PM GMT