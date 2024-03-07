‘Love Me-If You Dare’ teaser bids a spine-chilling love story

In a unique and intriguing turn of events, Tollywood actor Ashish, known for his distinctive choices, is set to embark on an unconventional love story in his upcoming film titled "Love Me – If You Dare." The teaser for the film was unveiled during a college event, with renowned filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga doing the honors of launching it online.

The teaser showcases Ashish's character, Arjun, expressing an extraordinary desire to romance a ghost. The narrative takes an unexpected turn as Arjun, undeterred by warnings, enters a mysterious building in pursuit of this unusual love interest. The teaser promises a thrilling blend of intense horror, romance, and suspense.

What sets "Love Me – If You Dare" apart is not only its unique premise but also the collaboration of acclaimed cinematographer PC Sreeram and renowned music composer MM Keeravaani, contributing to the film's technical brilliance.

Vaishnavi Chaitanya plays the female lead in this romantic horror, and the debutant director Arun Bhimavarapu is at the helm. The film has completed its shoot and is backed by the successful producers Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy under the DilRaju Productions banner. Naga Mallidi is producing the film, with Shirish presenting it.

"Love Me – If You Dare" is expected to offer audiences a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience, blending the unconventional with elements of fear, romance, and suspense. As Tollywood continues to explore innovative storytelling, this film has already generated significant buzz for its unique concept and stellar technical team.








