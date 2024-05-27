'Love Me' surpasses expectations with Rs 4.5 Crore opening day collection

Since its release, ‘Love Me’ has been capturing the attention of movie enthusiasts everywhere. This romantic horror drama introduces a unique concept where the protagonist finds himself entangled in a love story with the devil. Starring the dynamic duo Ashish and Vaishnavi Chaitanya, who previously mesmerised audiences in the blockbuster ‘Baby,’ the film has generated significant buzz right from its teaser and trailer releases. Finally hitting theatres on May 25, ‘Love Me’ has exceeded expectations with its impressive opening day box office numbers.

Within the first day of its release, ‘Love Me’ grossed a whopping Rs 4.5 crore worldwide, surpassing initial projections. The film's success has been celebrated by its team, with the official poster proudly showcasing its remarkable debut. The movie's impact has revitalised single-screen cinemas, breathing new life into these traditional venues.

While anticipation for ‘Love Me’ was high, the film has garnered mixed reviews from audiences. While its premise is innovative, some viewers have expressed confusion over the screenplay and noted inconsistencies in the plot. Despite these critiques, the movie's performance at the box office remains a point of intrigue, with its true test lying in its sustained momentum beyond the opening weekend.

‘Love Me’ boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Ashish, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Ravi Krishna, Simran Chaudhary, Samyukta Menon, and Rajeev Kanakala, each delivering memorable performances. Directed by Arun Bhimavarapu, the film has been supported by extensive promotional efforts, with Ashish and Vaishnavi actively engaging in interviews to connect with audiences.

Produced by Harshit Reddy, Hansita Reddy, and Naga Mallidi under Dil Raju Productions, ‘Love Me" features a stellar musical score by Oscar winner MM Keeravani and breathtaking cinematography by PC Sriram. Excitingly, the movie has already secured plans for a sequel, tantalisingly titled "Kill Me... If You Love," promising to delve deeper into its captivating narrative.

‘Love Me ' revolves around the love story of Arjun (played by Ashish) and Priya (portrayed by Vaishnavi Chaitanya). Arjun, a sceptic who enjoys debunking paranormal myths on his YouTube channel, finds himself drawn into the tale of a demon named Divyavati, shared by Priya. Intrigued by the story, Arjun embarks on a journey to confront the demon, leading to a series of mysterious and chilling encounters. As the plot unfolds, audiences are left to ponder the secrets behind Divyavati and Priya's motivations, ensuring a gripping cinematic experience from start to finish.