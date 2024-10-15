‘Love Reddy’ trailer creates curiosity

The much-awaited film Love Reddy, starring Anjan Ramachendra and Shravani Reddy, is all set for a grand theatrical release on October 18. Directed by debutant Smaran Reddy, the film is based on true events, focusing on an emotional and pure love story.

Love Reddy follows the journey of Narayan Reddy, played by Anjan Ramachendra, and how he becomes known as Love Reddy. The makers, after receiving praise for the teaser, have now unveiled an intriguing trailer. The trailer introduces Narayan Reddy, who lives on the Andhra-Karnataka border, along with his family, friends, and beloved bike. While his life is full of love for these things, he feels incomplete as he searches for a life partner. This leads him to fall for Shravani Reddy, played by the film’s lead actress.

What begins as a love story takes an unexpected turn with a sudden shift into action, sparking curiosity among viewers. The trailer leaves audiences with many questions, including why Narayan is called Love Reddy, all of which will be revealed on the big screen.

Produced under the banners of Seheri Studio, MGR Films, and Geetansh Productions, Love Reddy is backed by a strong team of producers including Sunanda B Reddy and Madan Gopal Reddy. Distributed by Mythri Movie Distributors, the film promises to tug at heartstrings with its emotional storyline and soulful music.