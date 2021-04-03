Love Story in Kannada & Malayalam

Sekhar Kammula is coming up with yet another film with Sai Pallavi, right after Fidaa. The director is coming up with the film Love Story. Naga Chaitanya plays the lead role in the movie. The film is gearing up for a grand release on April 16th. The film unit officially confirmed the release in multiple languages.

Along with the Telugu version, the film will release in Kannada and Malayalam languages. The film is a romantic entertainer. The film unit kick-started the promotions already. With the film releasing in other languages, it will surely help the project fetch great attention at the box-office. It will be the first one for Sekhar Kammula and Naga Chaitanya to release in other languages, other than Telugu.

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the movie is produced by Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations limited. Shakthi Kanth Karthick is the music director of the movie.