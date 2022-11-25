Love Today Telugu Movie Review

Pradeep (Prabhu Ranganathan) and Nikita (Ivana) are lovers who decide to pursue their relationship further. They approach Nikita's father (Satyaraj) about it. He makes a crazy condition and asks the couple to exchange their phones for a day, and if they don't have any problems, he agrees to their wedding. The couple agrees to the condition, unaware that this small step will significantly impact their lives.



Plus Points:

Pradeep Ranganathan wrote, acted, and directed the picture and did an excellent job. His story is one-of-a-kind and has been properly put up in the modern world. Having your girlfriend's phone for a day sounds unsettling, especially in this day and age. This point has been brilliantly highlighted.



Pradeep portrays the main character, and he is fantastic in it. The young actor does an excellent job showing his lack of confidence as a controlling lover. Ivana is also stunning in her role and has a substantial role. She was perfect in the film's emotional scenes.



The first half of the film is filled with hilarious comedy. The use of Whatsapp, new social apps, and the problems they can cause between the couple have been depicted hilariously.



The drama and emotions in the second half are incredible. The last fifteen minutes focused on the couple's realization scenes. Radhika is excellent in a small role as the hero's mother. Yogi Babu's role appears ridiculous but has a perfect justification.



Drawbacks:



The film's length is also a tad slow, and a few scenes in the first half should have been edited out.



Technicalities:

Yuvan Shankar Raja's music is excellent. The climax number was fantastic, as was the BGM. The Telugu dubbing is also excellent, and the dialogues are powerful. The camera work is impressive, and the visuals are powerful.



Final Verdict:



Love Today is a hilarious comedy-drama that will appeal to many young people. The film's first half is an excellent comedy, and the second half is a sensible drama. The use of social media and its consequences have been highlighted powerfully. The performances, backdrop, and engaging narration round out the package, making this film a must-see this weekend. Take a chance.

