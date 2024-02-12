‘LYF-Love Your Father’ commences shoot

The much-anticipated film "LYF-Love Your Father" commenced its shoot with a ceremonial launch attended by esteemed dignitaries. Jointly produced by Manisha Arts and Media Pvt Ltd and Annapareddy Studios, the film is directed by Pawan Ketaraju and features Sri Harsha and Kashika Kapoor as the lead actors.

The auspicious moment of switching on the camera was done by Kamakura Shalini, representing the Mallareddy Group of Institutions, while Gopal Reddy, Chairman of CMR Group, had the honor of clapping the first clap. The script for the film was provided by Gopal Reddy, Praveen Reddy, Srisailam Reddy, and Santhosh Reddy.

The event witnessed the presence of prominent figures, including Dr Bhadra Reddy, Chairman of Mallareddy Institute of Medical Sciences and Mallareddy Hospital, CH Preeti Reddy, Managing Director of Mallareddy Health City, A Ramaswamy Reddy Garu, Principal of Mallareddy College, and others.

Producer Mahesh Rathi expressed his gratitude and excitement about the project, emphasizing the emotional and bonding elements between a father and son portrayed in “LYF-Love Your Father.” He highlighted that the film's script was carefully developed over eight months, and acclaimed music composer Mani Sharma is onboard to create the musical backdrop.

Mahesh Rathi reflected on the significance of fathers in everyone's lives, stating that a father is like a god. The film aims to capture the essence of this emotional relationship, and Mahesh Rathi sought the blessings of all present for the success of the project.

With the shoot officially underway, " LYF-Love Your Father" holds promise as a heartwarming tale of family bonds, backed by a seasoned cast and creative team.