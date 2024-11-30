  • Menu
‘M4M – Motive For Murder’ gears up for pan-India release

M4M – Motive For Murder, an ambitious pan-India thriller directed by Mohan Vadlapatla, is set to captivate audiences across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

M4M – Motive For Murder, an ambitious pan-India thriller directed by Mohan Vadlapatla, is set to captivate audiences across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. Featuring U.S.-based actress Jo Sharma in the lead, the film delves into a groundbreaking concept, promising a cinematic experience unlike any in the 110-year history of cinema.

At the Goa Film Festival, the Hindi trailer launch under the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA) received a phenomenal response, raising high expectations for the movie’s release. Vadlapatla expressed his confidence, stating, “This film will be a topic of discussion for the next decade.” He also announced a unique challenge: viewers who correctly identify the killer on release day will win a cash prize of ₹1 lakh.

Jo Sharma, playing an investigative journalist, shared her excitement: “This film is a thrilling experience, keeping audiences on edge. I’m honored to be part of a project with such a fresh, intriguing concept.”

M4M boasts Hollywood-level standards in its narrative and production, aiming to enthrall audiences worldwide. With its imminent release, the film promises a gripping tale that will leave viewers discussing it long after the credits roll.

