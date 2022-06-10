‘Maaro Maaro’ Lyrical Video From Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Thank You’ Is Unveiled

It is all known that Tollywood's ace Naga Chaitanya is all set to entertain his fans with Vikram K Kumar's Thank You movie which also has Raashii Khanna as the lead actress. In the beginning, when the announcement is made, most of them thought it as a beautiful love tale, but after the release of the teaser and the lyrical video of the "Maaro Maaro…" song, they also showcased the rough side of Chay. As promised the makers dropped the lyrical video of this song on social media and treated all the fans of Chaitanya!

He also shared the lyrical video of this song on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the video, he also wrote, "Here's the lyrical of #MaaroMaaro from #ThankyouTheMovie !! https://youtu.be/PR2Aj7JKTlo @Vikram_K_Kumar @MusicThaman @pcsreeram @RaashiiKhanna_". Going with the poster, he is seen as a hockey player. Well, in the lyrical video, the makers dropped a few BTS shots and also unveiled the angry side of young student on the ground. Be it their fights, game or the rough side, all the elements completed the video and made it worth watching! Young crooners Deepu, Prudhvi Chandra sang their best while Viswa, Kittu Visapragada's lyrics and good!

In the earlier released teaser, Chay looked rough as he is seen smoking and sporting in a casual denim avatar! It showcased the lead actress blaming him for becoming successful along with selfish! A few scenes of his flashback are shown where he is seen falling for Avika Gor in his college days and Malavika in the next stage of his life. Even his romance with Raashii Khanna is also seen in the teaser.

Thank You movie is directed by Vikram Kumar and is bankrolled by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Sai Sushanth Reddy, Avika Gor and Malavika Mohan are roped in to play other important roles in this movie. Raashii Khanna is the lead actress of this movie!

Thank You movie will be released on 8th July, 2022 in the theatres!

Well, director Vikram K Kumar and Naga Chaitanya are collaborating for the third time for the web series Dootha. Being a supernatural thriller, along with Naga Chaitanya, even Parvathy of Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum fame and Priya Bhavani Shankar of Blood Money fame are also essaying prominent roles in this web series.