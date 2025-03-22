Mahesh Babu and Sitara’s Ad debut trends online

Superstar Mahesh Babu and his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni have set social media abuzz with their first-ever collaboration for a brand campaign. The duo featured in a delightful advertisement for Trends, where Sitara playfully teaches her father some Gen Z slang, making for a heartwarming moment that has captivated fans.

Marking Mahesh Babu’s debut alongside his daughter in an ad, the campaign showcases a fresh, stylish look for the actor, while Sitara’s effortless charm and confidence steal the show. Having already made waves with music videos and brand promotions, Sitara’s on-screen presence continues to impress.

The response has been overwhelmingly positive, with the ad trending online as fans flood social media with admiration. One user even remarked that Mahesh and Sitara look like siblings! The campaign not only highlights their adorable chemistry but also cements Sitara’s rising star power in the entertainment world.