Mahesh Babu latest pics goes trending in social media
Superstar Mahesh Babu is the best in the business when it comes to maintaining good looks. That is the reason Mahesh enjoys a significant following among women. The handsome actor dropped his latest pictures on his Twitter account now, and they are making a huge splash on social media.
The Tollywood Superstar is wearing a trendy outfit, and the actor’s stylish pose is grabbing the eyeballs. Mahesh is seen with a messy hairstyle and trimmed beard in this image. Time and again, Mahesh is amusing the fans and commoners with his charming looks.
On the professional front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram. This family entertainer, laced with action elements, is up for a grand release during Sankranthi 2024.
