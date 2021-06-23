Mahesh Babu launches HERO teaser

Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently waiting to resume the shoot of his next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram, the film features Keerthy Suresh as the heroine. The actor has now launched the teaser of his nephew Ashok Galla's debut film. The film is titled HERO.

Hero revealed Ashok Galla in a cowboy look and the teaser seems to be having a lot of interesting elements. Ashok Galla is romancing Nidhhi Agerwal in the film. The film is directed by Sriram Adittya. Mahesh Babu liked the teaser and called it super interesting.

Sharing the teaser, Mahesh wrote, "Couldn't be happier to launch the title of your debut film @AshokGalla_!! This looks super interesting! The #HERO journey begins! Good luck to @SriramAdittya and team! @AgerwalNidhi @amararajaent"

The film unit is happy with the positive response to the teaser. More details about the project will come out soon.





