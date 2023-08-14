Live
Mahesh Babu not happy with Thaman’s tune for ‘Guntur Kaaram’?
“Guntur Kaaram” is one of Mahesh Babu’s most awaited films as he has teamed up with star director Trivikram after so long. The film’s new posters were released on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.
Well, there was news that the first single of the film will be out on Mahesh Babu’s birthday but this did not happen. Well, the gossip in the film circles was that Mahesh was not impressed with the tune readied and asked for changes. Now, the latest buzz is that the modified tune is all set and the makers are planning to release the song soon on the eve of Independence Day.
