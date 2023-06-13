Mahesh Babu- Rajamouli’s film to be launched on this special day

Movie buffs across the world are eagerly waiting for the launch of of SS Rajamouli’s next film. It is already known that his next project will feature Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu.

Tentatively titled “SSMB 29,” the globe-trotting action-adventure on the lines of Indiana Jones is once again in the news. If the buzz in social media is true, the movie will be launched on August 9, 2023, which also happens to be the Superstar’s birthday. An official announcement from the team is likely to be expected in the next few days.

The script work is currently underway, and the makers are expected to soon announce further details about the project. KL Narayana of Durga Arts will bankroll this mega-budget movie, and MM Keeravaani will compose the music.