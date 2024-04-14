Mahesh Babu returns from Europe trip; set to start preparation for Rajamouli’s film

After a refreshing European vacation with his family, Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is back in town, ready to dive into his next big project with acclaimed director Rajamouli.

Mahesh, who had been away from the limelight to focus on preparations for his role in Rajamouli's upcoming film, was spotted at the airport earlier today, accompanied by his family. With his rejuvenating holiday behind him, Mahesh is all set to join the team of Rajamouli's highly anticipated project in the next couple of days.

According to sources, Rajamouli has some exciting plans lined up for Mahesh, including a series of look tests to fine-tune the actor's appearance for his character in the film. The pre-production work for the movie is progressing rapidly, with the team gearing up to unveil more details about the project in the near future.

Fans of Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli are eagerly awaiting updates on this much-anticipated collaboration, which is expected to be a major highlight of the Tollywood calendar. As Mahesh prepares to embark on this new cinematic journey, anticipation and excitement continue to mount among audiences, who are eager to witness the magic that unfolds when two powerhouse talents come together on the big screen.