Mahesh Babu turns as a brand ambassador for Mountain Dew

Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu who has been busy with his upcoming film, 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' under the direction of Parasuram is also busy with his brand endorsements.

The actor who previously endorsed popular brands like Thumbs-up, Abhibus, Idea, Santoor, Paragon, etc has now turned into a brand ambassador for the soft drink brand Mountain Dew. The actor himself has revealed the same by posting 'Let's Dew It' on his social media platforms. Initially, Akhil Akkineni used to promote this brand and even did a couple of advertisements for the same. Now Mahesh Babu has taken his place to become the brand ambassador for the drink.

After wrapping up 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', Mahesh Babu will join hands with Trivikram for #SSMB28 and also signed a project with SS Rajamouli.